Kenya’s Covid-19 cases hit 103,015 after 147 test positive

Kenya recorded 147 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from a sample size of 2,063 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 103,014 from a cumulative test of 1,243,431 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 119 are Kenyans while 28 are foreigners with 75 being male while 72 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a five-month-old infant, while the oldest is aged 88 years.

242 patients have recovered from the disease, 151 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 91 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 85,250.

No death has been recorded as a result of the virus in past 24 hours. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 remains at 1,795.

A total of 254 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 1,227 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 34 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 are on ventilatory support, and 127on supplemental oxygen with two patients on observation.

A further 8 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and are admitted in the general wards.