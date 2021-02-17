Kenya’s Covid-19 cases hit 103,332 after 144 test positive

Kenya recorded 144 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday from a sample size of 2,917 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 103,332 from a cumulative test of 1,249,196 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 119 are Kenyans while 25 are foreigners with 102 being male while 42 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a nine-year-old child, while the oldest is aged 79 years.

55 patients have recovered from the disease, 26 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 29 have been discharged from various health facilities. The total number of recoveries now stands at 85,391.

Unfortunately, 4 patients have lost their lives pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,801.

A total of 267 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another1,187 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 43 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 are on ventilatory support, and 18 on supplemental oxygen with five patients on observation.

A further 5 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen and are admitted in the general wards.