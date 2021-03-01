Kenya’s Covid-19 cases hit 106,125 as 152 test positive

The Ministry of Health has recorded 152 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from a sample size of 2,213 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics bring the number of confirmed cases in the country to 106,125 from the 1,301,051 cumulative tests conducted since March.

From the new cases, 144 are Kenyans while 8 are foreign nationals. 83 are male while 69 female.

The youngest is a seven-year-old child, while the oldest is aged 79 years old.

39 patients have recovered from the disease, 23 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 16 have been discharged from various health facilities. The total number of recoveries now stands at 86,717.

Three patients have succumbed to the virus in the past 24 hours making the cumulative number of fatalities stand at 1,859.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 357 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while a further 1,527 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

57 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 are on ventilatory support, 28 on supplemental oxygen while 4 patients are under observation.

An additional 15 patients are on supplementary oxygen all of whom are in the general wards.

The distribution of cases by county; Nairobi 131, Kiambu 10, Machakos 4, Kajiado 2, Nyeri 2, Meru, Mombasa and Murang’a all recorded one case each.

