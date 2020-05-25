Kenya’s Covid-19 cases hit 1286 after 72 test positive

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
Positive Covid-19 cases in the country have risen to 1286 after the Ministry of Health confirmed an additional 72 Monday afternoon.

In the daily press briefing, Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said that Health Ministry has so far tested 61171 samples since Covid-19 hit the country.

Of the confirmed cases, seventy (70) are Kenyans, One (1) Ugandan and one (1) Somali national.

Nine (9) patients have been discharged after fully recovering bringing the total recoveries to 402.

One more patient has succumbed to Covid-19 bringing the total fatalities to 52.

The cases are distributed in Counties as follows Nairobi (52), Mombasa (11), Kiambu (7), Turkana (1) and Isiolo (1).

