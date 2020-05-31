Kenya’s Covid-19 cases hit 1962 after 74 test positive

The number of Covid-19 cases in the country has risen to 1962 after the Ministry of Health announced 74 more positive cases.

The latest confirmed cases Sunday afternoon are from 1574 samples that were taken for testing in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry has so far conducted 78,536 tests since the disease was first reported in the country.

At the same time, 14 patients have been discharged from hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 478.

One person has succumbed to Covid-19 bringing the total fatalities to 64.

Laikipia becomes the latest County to record a case with one (1), bringing the tally of counties affected so far to 34.

In terms of County distribution: Nairobi leads with Nairobi 35, Mombasa 23, Busia 6, Kiambu 2, Kwale 2, Kajiado 2, Kilifi 1, Uasin Gishu 1, Taita Taveta 1, Laikipia 1.

The distribution of cases by sub-counties is; Nairobi the 35 cases are from; Langata 19, Embakasi East and Embakasi Central 3 cases each, Dagoretti North, Westlands, Embakasi South 2 cases each, Kasarani, Kamukunji, Makadara, and Starehe, 1 case each

In Mombasa, the 23 cases are from Mvita 11, Kisauni 4, Likoni, and Nyali 3 cases each, and Jomvu and Changamwe 1 case each.

In Busia, the 6 cases are from Alupe mandatory quarantine 5 and Malaba point of entry 1 case.

In Kiambu, the 2 cases are from Ruiru 1 and Limuru 1 while in Kwale, the 2 cases are from Msambweni 1 and Lungalunga point of entry 1.

In Kajiado, the 2 cases are from Kajiado North 1 and Kajiado Central 1.

In Uasin Gishu, the one case is 6 from Turbo. In Kilifi, the one case is from Kilifi quarantine facility; while the one case in Laikipia, is from Laikipia East and lastly, the Taita Taveta case is from Taveta quarantine facility.

Out of the 74 positive cases; 55 are males and nineteen 19 are females, while age ranges from 3 years for the youngest and 79 years for the oldest.