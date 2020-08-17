Kenya’s COVID-19 cases hit 30,365 after 245 test positive

The Ministry of Health has on Tuesday confirmed 245 new positive cases raising the country’s total number of COVID-19 infections to 30,365.

The new cases come from a sample size of 3150 that were taken for testing in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry has so far conducted 394,566 tests throughout the country.

Out of the 245, 237 are Kenyans while 100 are female.

The youngest is a one-month old baby while the oldest is seventy-nine years.

The total number of recoveries in the country is 17,160 after 504 patients were discharged. 461 from the Ministry’s home-based care while 43 from various health care facilities.

Eight have succumbed to COVID-19. Out of those, five had underlying conditions. The total number of fatalities stands at 480.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman noted that Nairobi and Mombasa Counties continue to register the highest number of infections.

The CAS noted that over 29,000 cases in the country are communally spread equivalent to 98 per cent of all cases. He urged Kenyans to be extra careful and to adhere to the Ministries COVID-19 measures.

CAS Rashid Aman also urged Kenyans to maintain high standards of hygiene saying that it is among the best measures to combat the spread of the virus thus everyone should ensure it is upheld