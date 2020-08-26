Kenya’s COVID-19 cases hit 33,016 after 213 test positive

Kenya has Wednesday recorded 213 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s total number of COVID-19 infections to 33,016.

The cumulative tests now stands at 433, 530.

From the cases 207 are Kenyans while 6 are foreigners. 139 are males and 74 females.

The youngest case is an 8-month old infant while the oldest is 92.

Speaking Wednesday during the eleventh presidential address on the COVID-19 pandemic, president Uhuru Kenyatta said he was happy to note that majority of Kenyans have exercised a reasonable level of civic responsibility in observing COVID-19 Protocols.

He noted that Kenyans had embraced the fact that, it is not enough for government to upscale its efforts, if the citizens do not upscale their engagements as well. He was happy that Kenyans understood that, indeed, a challenge like COVID-19 requires citizens to partner with their governments in finding solutions to contain such a challenge.

” Thirty days ago, on July 27th 2020, I promised to appraise and, where necessary, to escalate or de-escalate the steps taken so far to contain the COVID-19 pandemic. I promised to do so because most of these steps were conditional. Whether they worked or not depended on how we responded to them individually and collectively as a nation and as a people,” he said.

The president said the infections have gotten to a manageable level because of Kenyans taking the challenge seriously and more importantly partnering with the government.

He noted that more recoveries were being reported in some instances than infections and hot spots like Mombasa and Nairobi have begun to stabilize.

“Our experts have indicated that levels of positivity rate country-wide have fallen from 13% in June to 8% in August 2020. This is very encouraging and it means that, if we keep our civic responsibility high, we have a chance to reach the 5% positivity rate recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO) for total re-opening.” He added

The president regretted the lost of five lives lost over the last 24 hours. He however, urged Kenyans to remain thankful amid the tragedy.

241 recoveries have been recorded bringing the total number of recoveries to 19,296, marking a recovery rate of 58%.

” We note the good progress we have made so far in fighting this enemy, but, this positive news is no license for us to drop guard and backslide from our path of responsibility. Indeed, and as I have mentioned in the past, we are fighting a war against an invisible enemy. And as we enter the sixth month of this war, we are also entering a phase known as the ‘Fog of War’.” President noted

“In this phase, the ‘combat arena’ is foggy. And in this ‘Fog of War’, the first instinct is that of self-preservation. You fight to propagate yourself, your family and the environment that nurtures you. And in this ‘foggy’ state, you also become aware that the government CANNOT police the morality of its citizens. In fact, in the ‘Fog of War’, citizens while maintaining their liberties, scramble for their survival. In sum, what will save us all in this war is the exercise of civic responsibility. And I must emphasize here again that, there are no unbearable responsibilities in the face of a crisis like COVID-19.” The president reiterated

He noted that although as a country we have done well in the attempt to flatten the curve, there are two challenges that have continued to stifle the efforts.

“First, while our determination to manage the spread of this pandemic in cities like Nairobi and Mombasa has started to pay dividends, the crisis has however begun to percolate to the counties. The new frontier of this invisible enemy is increasingly shifting to the counties and rural areas. Whereas there is no doubt, notable expansion of the health sector architecture has taken place in the counties, more needs to be done. And the pace of this expansion should be increased in order to cope with the gradual shift of this pandemic to the counties.” He highlighted