Kenya’s Covid-19 cases hit 363 after 8 test positive

The number of Covid-19 cases in Kenya has risen to 363 after eight more patients tested positive.

While inaugurating the advisory Committee on supply and utilization of blood and blood products at Afya House, Cabinet Secretary for Health said that eight more were discharged from hospital having tested negative from the virus.

“Today, we continue to register tremendous progress in terms of recoveries. in the last 24 hours, an additional eight Covid-19 patients have been discharged from hospital bringing the total number of recoveries to 114,” CS Kagwe said.

From the eight confirmed, three cases are from Mombasa, three from Nairobi, one from Kwale and one from Tanga.

Two cases in Nairobi come from Kibra and the quarantine facility at the Kenyatta University.

The Kwale case is from Tanga at Lunga Lunga border while the four cases in Mombasa are from Mvita.

Five cases were picked by the Health Ministry surveillance team and three of the confirmed cases emanated from quarantine centres.