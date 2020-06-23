Kenya’s COVID-19 cases hit 4,952

Kenya’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 4952 after 155 individuals tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The cases come from a sample pool of 4171 that health officials took for testing.

All the positive cases are Kenyans, 120 being males and 35 females. The youngest is one year old and the oldest 77years.

The Health Ministry has however discharged 102 patients from various facilities bringing the total number of recoveries to 1782.

The death toll arising from the virus now stands at 128 after three were confirmed to have died.

In terms of Counties; Nairobi, 104 cases, Busia, 19, Migori, 10, Mombasa (9), Uasin Gishu, (4), Kiambu (3), Machakos (2), Nakuru, (2), Kisumu, (1) and Kajiado, (1).

In Nairobi, the cases are from; Kibra 20, Dagoretti North 17, Starehe 13, Westlands 10, Mathare 9, Langata 8, Kasarani 6, Embakasi South 4, Royasambu 4, Ruaraka 4, Kamukunji 3, Makadara 2, Embakasi East 2, Dagoretti South 1 and Embakasi West 1.

That entering the country from outside, the Ministry has directed that they issue a COVID-19 clearance certificate from the country of origin.

“Anybody coming back home must have a COVID-19 free certificate from country of origin & must fill in a declaration form indicating their quarantine preference,” said CAS Mwangangi.

“Those with underlying health conditions, a doctor must commit to having them under their supervision,” she added.

The cumulative number of tests conducted so far is now at 146,537