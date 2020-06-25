Kenya’s COVID-19 cases hit 5384

Kenya’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 5384 after 178 individuals tested positive in the last 24 hours with Nairobi leading with 100 cases.

A total of 21 cases were reported Thursday from Kajiado County by Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi.

The cases come from a sample pool of 3918 that health officials took for testing.

The Health Ministry has however discharged 34 patients from various facilities bringing the total number of recoveries to 1857.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The death toll arising from the virus now stands at 132 after two were confirmed to have died.

Among the cases, three are foreigners and Kenyans.

The youngest is a one-year-old and the oldest to have contracted the disease is a 76-year-old.

In terms of distribution of the cases;Nairobi (100), Kajiado (21), Migori (17), Kiambu (16) Busia (8), Mombasa (7), Machakos (4), Nakuru (2) while Uasin Gishu, Kericho and Taita Taveta recorded a case each.