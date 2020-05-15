Kenya’s Covid-19 cases hit 781 after 23 test positive

23 Kenyans have tested positive for the new coronavirus in the last 24 hours, pushing the tally of confirmed cases to 781.

The new cases are all Kenyan nationals and are from 2100 samples tested.

Speaking at Afya House on Friday, Health CAS Dr Rashid Aman, said the confirmed cases are aged between 24 and 85-years-old and include 18 male and 5 female.

The 23 cases are distributed in the country as follows: Mombasa (5), Kajiado (3), Nairobi (11),Kiambu (2) and Wajir (2).

In Nairobi, the cases are in Embakasi (6), Kamukunji (2), Langata (2) and Starehe ( 1).

In Kajiado, two truck drivers from Namanga border point and one from Ilbisil in Kajiado Central sub-county contracted the disease.

Mombasa (5) cases from Mvita, Kiambu (2) cases from Thika and Wajir (2) cases from Wajir East Sub-County.

Three more patients died, bringing the total number of Covid-19 deaths to 45.