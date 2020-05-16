Kenya’s Covid-19 cases hit 830

The number of positive Covid-19 cases in the country has jumped to 830 after 49 more tested positive.

This is the largest number Kenya has confirmed in a single day since the deadly disease entered the county in March.

While addressing the Nation at State House, Nairobi, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced five (5) more deaths adding the tally to those who have succumbed to Covid-19 to 50.

The President noted that close to 30% of Covid-19 related deaths in the country occurred at home.

At the same time, President Kenyatta reported that a total of 301 individuals have been discharged from the hospital with 481 cases undergoing treatment.

According to the President, among the positive cases that have been registered in the country this week, a total of forty-three (43) cases have recently crossed the border from neighbouring Somalia and Tanzania.

The cases across the border are distributed as follows, Wajir 14, Isebania 10, Namanga 16, Lungalunga 2 and Loitoktok.

“These 43 cases represent almost a quarter of the 166 confirmed infections this week,” said the President.

Further, seventy-eight (78) foreign truck drivers tested positive for the Covid-19 disease. They were denied entry into our territory at different border crossings.

“If we had not undertaken this intervention, the imported cases through our borders would have today accounted for more than 50 per cent of the week’s infections,” he said.

The President noted that within the county’s borders, the infections have affected 22 out of the 47 Counties.

“These numbers and the spread of infection clearly indicate that if no action is taken, all the gains already achieved in combating this pandemic will undoubtedly be lost,” President Kenyatta warned.

“If we do not take additional precautionary measures and get even more serious in implementing existing guidelines, the number of people who will get sick and die is going to rise sharply.”