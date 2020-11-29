Kenya’s Covid-19 cases hit 83,316 after 711 test positive

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 711 more Covid-19 positive cases after testing 6,672 samples in the last 24 hours.

The new cases announced on Sunday have raised the number of infections in the country to 83,316. The Health Ministry has conducted a cumulative 885,933 tests since March.

Of the new cases, 692 are Kenyans while 19 are foreigners with 468 male and 253 females confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a one year old baby, while the oldest is aged 92 years.

576 patients have recovered from the disease, 469 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 107 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 54,975.

Seven patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,452.

According to CS Kagwe, 1,262patients are admitted in various health facilities across the country while 7,806 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

68 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 42 are on ventilatory support, and 24 on supplemental oxygen.

A further 96 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 73 are in general wards and 23 in High Dependency Unit (HDU).