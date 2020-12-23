Kenya’s Covid-19 cases hit 95,195 after 427 more test positive

The Ministry of Health has recorded 427 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from a sample size of 7,593 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics brought the number of confirmed cases in the country to 95,195 from the 1,021,880 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 406 are Kenyans while 21 are foreigners with 256 being male and 171 females.

The youngest is a five-year-old child, while the oldest is aged 87 years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



286 patients have recovered from the disease, 228 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 58 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 76,508.

One patient has succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 1,648.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 789 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while a further 3705 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

43 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 20 are on ventilatory support and 21 on supplemental oxygen while 2 patients are under observation.

An additional 29 patients are on supplementary oxygen with 24 admitted in general wards and 5 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).