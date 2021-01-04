Kenya’s Covid-19 cases hit 96,908 after 106 test positive

The Ministry of Health has recorded 106 new Covid-19 cases on Monday from a sample size of 3,315 tested in the last 24 hours.

The latest statistics brought the number of confirmed cases in the country to 96,908 from the 1,059,006 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 97 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners with 77 being male and 29 females.

The youngest is a nine-year-old child, while the oldest is aged 70 years.

184 patients have recovered from the disease, 131 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 53 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 79,257.

One patient has succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 1,686.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, a total of 617 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while a further 2,964 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

28 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 13 are on ventilatory support and 12 on supplemental oxygen while 3 patients are under observation.

An additional 29 patients are on supplementary oxygen.