Kenya’s Covid-19 cases hit 99,769 after 139 test positive

Kenya recorded 139 new Covid-19 cases on Friday from a sample size of 5,487 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 99,769 from a cumulative test of 1,148,030 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 119 are Kenyans while 20 are foreigners with 90 being male while 49 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a two-year old child, while the oldest is aged 85 years.

137 patients have recovered from the disease, 27 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 110 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 82,866.

One patient has succumbed to the disease bringing the cumulative fatalities to 1,740.

A total of 577 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 1,553 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 27 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 16 are on ventilatory support, and 10 on supplemental oxygen with one patient on observation.

A further 15 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 10 patients admitted in general wards and five patients in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 81, Mombasa 13, Turkana 11, Kwale 3, Laikipia 3, Isiolo 2, Nakuru 2, Bomet 2, Trans Nzoia 2, Nyeri 2, Migori 2, Nandi 1, Nyamira 1, Nyandarua 1, Murang’a 1, Taita Taveta 1, Busia 1, Embu 1, Kiambu 1, Kisumu 1, Kajiado 1, Kericho 1, Siaya 1, Kitui 1, Machakos 1, Kilifi 1, and West Pokot 1.