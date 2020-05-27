Kenya’s Covid-19 cases hit triple digits in 24 hours

123 Kenyans have tested positive for Covid-19 after 3077 persons were tested in the last 24 hours.

The cumulative figure of those who are positive stands at 1,471 from a total of 67,341 samples tested.

This is the largest number confirmed in such a span since Kenya confirmed the first case.

Three people have died in the last 24 hours bringing the number of fatalities to 55.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Health CS Mutahi Kwage says the three had pre-existing conditions which include cancer and diabetes.

According to CS Kagwe, seven patients are in critical condition with four on ventilation support.

The cases are spread out in nine Counties with Nairobi reporting the highest number of cases at 85, Mombasa 24, Kiambu 4, Kajiado 3 and Kisumu 2. Garissa, Kitui, Kilifi, Busia and Uasin Gishu counties have a case each.

Mathare has the highest number of the new infections with 33, followed by Kibra, 14, Embakasi West (12), Embakasi Central(4), Westlands (4), Makadara (3), Ruaraka (3), Kamkunji (3), Starehe (2), Dagoretti North (2), Roysambu (1), Langata (1), Embakasi North (1) and Embakasi South (1).

In Mombasa, the cases are in; Mvita (9), Changamwe (4), Kisauni (4), Jomvu (3), Likoni (3), Nyali (1).

In Kiambu, the cases are; one each in Kabete, Kikuyu, Ruiru and Juja while in Kajiado the cases are spread out in Namanga (2) and Kitengela (1). The two cases in Kisumu are from quarantine facility imported from Nairobi from persons who travelled to Kisumu for a burial.

According to the age distribution of 78 males and 45 females who are infected, the youngest is I-year-old, while the oldest is 76 years.

“We are glad to inform you that we have discharged three more patients, bringing the number of recoveries to 408”, said the CS.