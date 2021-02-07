Kenya’s COVID-19 cases rise to 101,819 as 129 more people test positive

129 people in Kenya have tested positive for Covid-19 out of a sample size of 4,797 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases now stand at 101,819 with the cumulative tests so far conducted being 1,214,742.

In a statement Sunday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says from the cases 96 are Kenyans while 33 are foreigners with 69 being males while 60 are females.

The youngest is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 81.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 87, Uasin Gishu 12, Kiambu 11, Machakos 4, Kisumu 3, Isiolo 2, Kajiado 2, Laikipia 2, Bungoma 1, Kericho 1, Kilifi 1, Meru 1, Mombasa 1 and Nyamira 1.

In terms of Sub-County distribution; the 87 cases in Nairobi are from Kibra, Lang’ata and Westlands (10) cases each, Makadara (8), Dagoretti North and Kamukunji (7) cases each, Roysambu (6), Embakasi West (5), Embakasi East and Kasarani (4) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi South and Starehe (3) cases each, Embakasi North, Mathare and Ruaraka (2) cases each, Embakasi Central (1).

In Uasin Gishu the 12 cases are from Moiben (8), Ainabkhoi and Turbo (2) cases each. In Kiambu the 11 cases are from Kiambu Town and Ruiru (4) cases each, Kabete, kikuyu and Limuru (1) case each. In Machakos the 4 cases are from Athi River (2), Kangundo and Machakos Town (1) case each.

In Kisumu the 3 cases are from Kisumu Central (2) and Kisumu East (1). In Isiolo the 2 cases are all from Isiolo Town. In Kajiado the 2, cases are from Kajiado Central and Kajiado North with (1) case each while in Laikipia the 2 cases are from Laikipia east and Laikipia West with (1) case each.

The case in Bungoma is from Kanduyi, the case in Kericho is from Ainamoi, the case in Kilifi is from Malindi, the case in Meru is from Imenti South, the case in Mombasa is from Mvita and the case in Nyamira is from Manga.

Kagwe said 59 patients have recovered with 25 being from various health facilities while 34 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care. Total recoveries now stand at 84,361.

Unfortunately, 3 patients have succumbed to the virus pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,779.

There are 391 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,378 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 37 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 18 on supplemental oxygen with 4 on observation.

Another 13 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in the general wards.