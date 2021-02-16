Kenya’s COVID-19 cases rise to 103,188 as 174 more people test positive

174 people in Kenya have tested positive to Covid-19 out of a sample size of 2,848 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed positive cases are now 103,188. The cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,246,279.

In a statement Tuesday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says from the cases, 159 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners with 92 being males and 82 are females.

The youngest he said is a one-year-old baby while the oldest is 79.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 124, Nakuru 10, Mombasa 9, Kiambu 7, Kilifi 4, Uasin Gishu 4, Murang’a 3, Machakos 3, Embu 2, Kajiado 2, Kirinyaga 1, Makueni 1, Migori 1, Taita Taveta 1, Elgeyo Marakwet 1 and Wajir 1.

In terms of Sub County distribution; the 124 cases in Nairobi are from Lang’ata (43), Dagoretti North (16), Kibra and Westlands (7) Cases each, Mathare (6), Embakasi Central, Kamukunji, Roysambu and Ruaraka (5) cases each, Embakasi South, Kasarani and Starehe (4) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi East, Embakasi North and Makadara (3) cases each, Embakasi West (1).

In Nakuru the 10 cases are from Subukia (5), Naivasha (2), Nakuru East and Njoro (1) case each. In Mombasa the 9 cases are from Mvita (3), Jomvu and Nyali (2) cases each, Kisauni and Likoni (1) case each.

In Kiambu the 7 cases are from Ruiru (2), Gatundu South, Kiambaa, Kiambu town, Limuru and Thika (1) case each. In Kilifi the 4 cases are from Kaloleni and Kilifi North with (2) cases each. In Uasin Gishu the 4 cases are from Ainabkoi (3) and Turbo (1). In Murang’a the 3 cases are from Kiharu, Maragua and Mathioya (1) case each.

In Machakos all the 3 cases are from Athi River. In Embu the 2 cases are from Manyatta and Runyenjes (1) case each while in Kajiado the 2 cases are from Kajiado East and Kajiado North (1) case each.

The case in Kirinyaga is from Kirinyaga Central, the case in Makueni is from Makueni, the case in Migori is from Suna East, the case in Taita Taveta is from Voi, the case in Elgeyo Marakwet is from Keiyo North and the case in Wajir us from Wajir East.

The CS said 86 patients have recovered from the disease with 65 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care while 21 are from various health facilities.

Total recoveries now stand at 85,336.

Two patients have succumbed to the virus pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,797.

Kagwe said there are 258 patients currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 1,190 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

“37 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 15 of whom are on ventilatory support and 17 on supplemental oxygen. Five patients are on observation. Another 11 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with all of them in the general wards.” He added