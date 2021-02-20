Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rise to 103,993 after 152 test positive

Kenya recorded 152 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from a sample size of 3,734 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 103,993 from a cumulative test of 1,262,358 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 137 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners with 104 being male while 48 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a two-year-old child, while the oldest is aged 88 years.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



8 patients have recovered from the disease all of them from various health facilities. The total number of recoveries now stands at 85,540.

Four patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 1,817.

A total of 335 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities across the country while another 1,151 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 47 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 18 are on ventilatory support, and 24 on supplemental oxygen with two patients on observation.

A further 5 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 8 of them being admitted in the general wards. One patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).