Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rise to 225 as 9 confirmed positive

The number of Covid-19/Coronavirus cases in Kenya has risen to 225 after 9 people were confirmed Wednesday afternoon.

Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe said that all the positive cases were Kenyan.

The five cases were reported in Nairobi and four in Mombasa aged between 9 to 69 years who had no history of travel and were not in the designated quarantine centre.

“These are people we have tracked through contact tracing and also testing people who have come to us because they bare feeling unwell,” said CS Kagwe.

The country has also registered one death from the deadly virus adding the tally to those who succumbed from Covid-19 to 10.

At the same time, the Health Ministry has also discharged 12 patients raising the number of recoveries from the virus to 63.

The 9 cases confirmed by the Health Ministry were discovered after it conducted tests from 800 samples in the last 24 hours.

Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe said that a total of 2336 contacts have been monitored and another 455 are currently been followed.