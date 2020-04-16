Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rise to 234 as 9 more test positive

The number of Coronavirus cases in Kenya has risen to 234 after nine more patients tested positive.

While addressing the nation from State House Thursday, President Uhuru Kenyatta said one more patient had succumbed to the virus raising the total number of deaths to 11 while 53 recovered patients have been discharged.

” In the last 24 hours, we have tested 704 samples out of which 9 have tested positive for coronavirus. This brings the total of positive cases to 234. 53 people have been discharged. We have lost 11 people to the disease.”He said.

“Today marks exactly one month and three days since recording the first positive coronavirus case in our country. The measures we took are helpful and have been impactful. If we did not take strong measures, the damage to our country and economy would have been far worse. Your compliance in hygiene advisories and social distancing are protecting other Kenyans.” He added.

The nine new patients are aged between 2 and 64 years.

At the same time, the president warned that counties are the next frontier of Coronavirus infections.

He said while measures taken to flatten the COVID-19 curve were bearing fruit, the country was not yet out of the woods.

The President announced that already the Covid-19 emergency fund has raised over 1 billion shillings that will go a long way to assist Kenyans. He appealed to the citizens to continue showing empathy to those affected by Coronavirus and contribute to the Covid-19 Emergency Response Fund.

He said Kenyan professional and experts have put to use their skills and expertise to enable the country to develop local solutions that include the development of testing kits that have provided the much needed assistance in increasing the capacity to test more people.