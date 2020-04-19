Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rise to 270 as 8 test positive

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Dr Mercy Mwangangi has on Sunday announced 8 more positive Covid-19 cases bringing the total number to 270.

Seven are Kenyans and one foreign national who had no history of travel.

Among the 8 cases announced, three emanated from quarantine centres while five were picked up by our surveillance teams from various parts of the country.

Four are from Mombasa, three from Nairobi and one from Kajiado Counties. They are aged between 17 and 65 years of age.

The Health Ministry has discharged taking the number of recoveries to 67.

CAS Mwangangi also announced the two deaths from Covid-19 raising the total number of deaths to 14.

A total of 2,661 contacts have been monitored, out of which 2,047 have been discharged and another 614 contacts are being followed by the Health Ministry.

A total of 13,239 samples have been tested so far since the exercise began a month ago.

Analysis done by the Ministry of Health shows that 56 per cent of all our confirmed cases were imported and 44 per cent have been locally transmitted.

The Government has warned those found flouting curfew rules will be quarantined for a period of 14 days.

“Going forward all those who break the curfew rules will be assumed to have been in contact with suspected cases, hence will be quarantined for a period of 14 days,” said CAS Mwangangi.

CAS Mwangangi added that Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret and Kenyatta National Hospital here in Nairobi are now testing for COVID-19 disease.

The MTRC will carry tests from 22 Counties whose samples had to be transported to testing centres.

“The two facilities have been conducting tests in the last few days and are now complementing the efforts of the existing,” she added.