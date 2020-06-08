Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rise to 2,862 as 95 test positive

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
"We should adhere to the containment measures, which include washing of hands, wearing of face masks at all times, maintaining social & physical distance, & avoiding public gatherings, among others." Dr. Aman.

The number of Covid-19 cases in the country has risen to 2,862 after 95 more tested positive for the deadly virus.

This result comes from 1,096 samples tested in the past 24 hours.

At the same time,  a total of 97 patients from various hospitals across the country in the last 24 hours recovered bringing the total tally of recoveries to 849.

This is the highest number of patients discharged within 24 hours since the disease was first reported in the country.

The death toll has risen to 85 after one more patient succumbed to Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health has so far conducted 98,439 tests.

Out of the confirmed cases on Monday, 92 are Kenyans and three foreign nationals between the ages of 1-72 years.

Mombasa has 56 cases, Nairobi 13, Busia 10, Kajiado 6, Kilifi 3, Kitu, Kwale and Marsabit have one case reported.

Marsabit, becomes the latest county to report a COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of counties affected to 38.

While briefing the media at Afya House, Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health said that three health officials tested positive for the virus in Nyeri County.

The Mombasa cases were in the following sub-counties: Mvita (22), Changamwe (13), Nyali (7), Kisauni (6), Likoni (5), Jomvu (3).

Those in the Nairobi were recorded in Kibra (10), and one case each in Lang’ata, Kasarani and Dagoretti North.

Busia: 9 truck drivers from Malaba border point, one case from Busia border point.

Kajiado, cases are from;Kajiado Town 3, Kajiado East 2, Kajiado North, 1.

Kilifi from Kilifi North 3.

 

Dr. Aman also announced that one patient in Nairobi had succumbed to the COVID-19 disease bringing the total fatalities to 85.

 

 

