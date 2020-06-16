Kenya’s COVID-19 cases rise to 3,860 as 133 more test positive

Kenya on Tuesday recorded 133 new COVID-19 cases raising the country’s total confirmed positive cases to 3,860.

The new cases emerged from 3,255 samples that were tested in the last 24 hours.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said Kenya’s cumulative tests now stand at 121,926.

On a positive note, another 40 patients have been discharged, raising the total to 1,326.

Cases are distributed in the following counties: Nairobi 8, Mombasa 27, Busia 5, Kilifi 2, Kiambu 7, Kajiado 2, Machakos and Murang’a one each.

More to follow——