Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rise to 672 as 23 test positive

The number of confirmed individuals infected by Covid-19 has risen to 672 after the Ministry of Health announced an additional 23 more positive cases.

This is as the number of recoveries jumped to 239 after 32 patients were discharged from the hospital according to the Health Ministry.

“Since our last update I’m pleased to inform you that today we have registered the highest number of people who have recovered from the disease; we have discharged 32 people from the hospital. This now brings to 239 the total number of recoveries,” said CAS Rashid Aman.

The 23 confirmed cases on Sunday are from 1056 samples that were carried out for testing by the health officials.

Of the 23 cases confirmed by the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health Rashid Aman, 22 are Kenyans and one Burundi national.

The Health Ministry has so far tested a total of 32,097 individuals since the first case was reported in the country.

20 of the reported cases were picked up by the surveillance teams while three emerged from quarantine centres.

In terms of the distribution of cases by counties, twelve (12) are from Mombasa, Mandera six (6), four (4) in Nairobi and in Kajiado County one (1).

In Nairobi, the cases are from the following estates, Umoja two (2), one (1) from Komarock and Pipeline estates.

The twelve cases in Mombasa, two (2) are from Kisauni, two (2) from Likoni and eight (8) from Mvita.

The six cases in Mandera County are distributed as follows, Mandera East three (3), and one each from Elwak, Mandera North and Mandera West.

In Kajiado County, the single case reported Sunday is from Saina estate.

In terms of age, the cases range between one year nine months for the youngest and eighty years for the oldest.

Thirteen (13) of the confirmed case by the Health Ministry are male, while ten (10) are female.

Two individuals have lost their lives from Covid-19 bringing the total fatalities to 32 in the country.