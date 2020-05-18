Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rise to 912 as 25 more test positive

Kenya’s Covid-19 cases have risen to 912 after 25 more patients tested positive.

The new cases are made up of 23 Kenyans and two Somali nationals. In which 23 are male and 2 female with the youngest being 22 years and oldest 50 years.

They were confirmed following the testing of 1,139 samples over the last 24 hours. So far 44, 851 samples have been tested.

In a press Briefing at Afya House Monday, Health Ministry CAS Dr. Rashid Aman also announced that there were 53 truck drivers who had tested positive for COVID-19 at the various points of entry on Kenya-Tanzania border and were referred back to Tanzania. They included 51 Tanzanians and two Burundi nationals.

“We have capacity at our border points especially in Busia to test quickly and turn around the results for COVID-19 in good time. We are engaging EAC to avail a lab at Namanga to improve the turn around time as well.” Dr. Rashid Aman.

The cases are distributed in the counties is as follows: Kajiado (6), Mombasa (5), Nairobi (3), Kiambu (3), Kwale (3), Taita Taveta (2), Garissa (2) and Meru (1).

Meru, Taita Taveta and Garissa are the new counties to be infected with the disease bringing to 23 the number of counties affected by the virus.

In Kajiado all the six cases are truck drivers at Namanga, In Mombasa; Likoni 4 and Nyali one case.

In Nairobi, the three cases are distributed in the following estates; Githurai 44 one case, Kawangware (1) and starehe (1).

In Kiambu the three cases are in Kiambu Town Two and Githurai 45 one.

In Kwale all the three cases are truck drivers at Lunga lunga border. The same applies to Taita Taveta with the two cses being truck drivers who were tested at Voi.

In Garissa the two cases are both from Daadab Refugee camp, one at Ifo and one at Dagahaley.

In Meru the once case is from Buuri.

He also noted that 22 more patients had been discharged, bringing to 336 the total umber of patients discharged and recovered.

Total fatalities remain at 50.