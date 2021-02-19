Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rises to 103,841 after 226 test positive

Kenya recorded 226 new Covid-19 cases on Friday from a sample size of 4,606 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 103,841 from a cumulative test of 1,258,624 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 165 are Kenyans while 61 are foreigners with 132 being male while 94 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a two-year-old child, while the oldest is aged 98 years.

75 patients have recovered from the disease, 49 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 26 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 85,512.

Six patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 1,813.

A total of 333 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 1,150 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 49 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 21 are on ventilatory support, and 23 on supplemental oxygen with two patients on observation.

A further 9 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 8 of them being admitted in the general wards. One patients is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).