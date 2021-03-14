Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rises to 113,236 after 431 test positive

Kenya recorded 431 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday from a sample size of 4,627 tested in the last 24 hours.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 113,236 from a cumulative test of 1,369,326 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 414 are Kenyans while 17 are foreigners with 272 being male while 159 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a seven-year-old child while the oldest is 100 years.

79 patients have recovered from the disease, 50 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 29 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 88,405.

Five patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 1,913.

A total of 668 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 2,080 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 114 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 24 are on ventilatory support, and 76 on supplemental oxygen with 14 patients on observation.

A further 27 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 24 of them being admitted in the general wards. Three patients is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).