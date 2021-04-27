Kenya’s Covid-19 cases rise to 157,492 after 511 test positive

Kenya recorded 511 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday from a sample size of 4,020 tested in the last 24 hours.

The country’s positivity rate is at 12.7%.

The total number of confirmed cases in Kenya now stands at 157,492 from a cumulative test of 1,651,008 conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 477 are Kenyans while 34 are foreigners with 280 being male while 231 females were confirmed to have contracted the virus.

The youngest is a five-day-old-infant while the oldest is 95 years.

467patients have recovered from the disease, 385 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 82 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total number of recoveries now stands at 107,303 of which 78,207 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 29,096 are from various health facilities.

22 patients have succumbed to the virus during the same period. The total number of fatalities due to Covid-19 now stands at 2,665.

A total of 1,365 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities across the country while another 6,926 are on Home Based Isolation and Care.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 192 patients are in Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 35 are on ventilatory support, and 127 on supplemental oxygen with 30 patients on observation.

A further 184 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 169 of them being admitted in the general wards. 15 patients is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 107, Mombasa 63, Kericho 36, Kisii 34, Nakuru 29, Kiambu 22, Bomet 20, Kisumu 19, Makueni 18, Nyamira and Kitui 16 cases each, Turkana 15, Siaya 13, Mandera 11, Embu 10, Kilifi 7, Uasin Gishu 7, Machakos 7, Busia, Kajiado, Garissa, Kwale and Nyandarua 6 cases each, Laikipia 5, Murang’a and Nyeri 4 cases each, Bungoma and Kakamega 3 cases each, Meru, Migori and Homa Bay 2 cases each, Nandi, Narok, Marsabit, Trans Nzoia, West Pokot and Kirinyaga 1 case each.

The Health Ministry has so far vaccinated a total of 840,075 persons against the COVID-19 disease countrywide.

Of these 486,050 are aged 58 years and above, Health Workers 154,031, Teachers 129,527, while Security Officers 70,467.