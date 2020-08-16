Kenya’s COVID-19 cases surpass 30,000 mark

Kenya has recorded 271 new COVID-19 cases, raising the country’s total number of infections to 30,120.

In a statement Sunday, Health cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe says the new cases were drawn from 3,746 people whose samples were tested in the last 24 hrs. This brings the country’s cumulative numbers of those tested to 391,416.

From the new cases, 268 were Kenyans and 3 were foreigners.

In terms of gender, 170 were male and 101 were female. The youngest case is an 8 months infant, while the oldest is 86 years old.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The distribution of the cases by Counties is as follows;Nairobi 126, Busia 14, Kirinyaga 13, Machakos 12, Narok 12, Kiambu 11, Kajiado 10, Kitui 10, Nakuru 10, Kisumu 8, Samburu 8, Garissa 8, Mombasa 6, Nyeri 4, Trans-Nzoia 4, Taita Taveta 3, Lamu 3, Kakamega 2, Kisii 2,

Bungoma 1, Kilifi 1, Makueni 1, Murang’a 1, and Siaya 1.

The cases are distributed in Sub Counties as follows; in Nairobi, the 126 cases are in Westlands 16, Kamukunji 14, Ruaraka 11, Kasarani, Lang’ata and Roysambu have 9 cases each, while in Embakasi West and Starehe have 7 cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi East and Makadara have 6 cases each. Dagoretti North, Embakasi South and Kibra have 5 cases each.

Embakasi Central and Embakasi North have 4 cases each and Mathare 3.

In Busia, the 14 cases are in Matayos 11, and Teso North 3. All Kirinyaga’s 13 cases are in Kirinyaga East.

The 12 cases in Machakos are in Machakos Town 7, Athi River 3, Kangundo and Yatta have 1 case each.

Narok’s 12 cases are drawn from Narok North 10, Narok East and Trans-Mara West 1 case each.

In Kiambu, the 11 cases are in Kabete and Ruiru have 4 cases each, Kiambaa, Kiambu Town and Kikuyu have 1 case while in Kajiado all the 10 cases are in Kajiado North.

In Kitui, the 10 cases are all in Kitui Central while in Nakuru, the 10 cases are in Naivasha 5 and Nakuru East 5.

The 8 cases in Kisumu are in, Muhoroni and Nyando 3 cases each and Kisumu West 2 while in Samburu all the 8 cases are in Samburu Central.

The 8 Garissa cases are in Garissa Town.

Mombasa’s 6 cases are in Mvita 4, Jomvu and Kisauni have 1 case each. In Nyeri, the 4 cases are in Nyeri Central 3 and Mathira East 1.

Trans-Nzoia, the 4 cases are in Saboti 2, Cherengani and Kiminini have 1 case each. The 3 cases in Taita Taveta are all in Voi while in Lamu the 3 reported are cases in Lamu Town.

In Kakamega, the 2 cases are in Ikolomani 1 and Lurambi 1. In Kisii all the 2 cases are in Kitutu Chacewater South.

The following Counties Bungoma, Kilifi, Makueni,

Muranga and Siaya have 1 case each in Kanduyi, Kilifi

Town, Makueni Town, Maragua and Ugunja respectively.

686 patients have recovered from the disease bringing the total number of recoveries to 16,656.

From the discharge, 60 were from various facilities and 626 from home-based care programme.

Two more patients succumbed to the diease to bringing the number of fatalities to 474.