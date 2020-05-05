Kenya’s Covid-19 cases surpass 500 as 45 more test positive

Kenya has surpassed the 500 mark for positive Covid-19 cases after the Ministry of Health on Tuesday confirmed 45 more cases bringing the total to 535.

This is the highest number of cases Kenya has recorded on a single day since the disease was first reported in the country.

From the 45 cases which were tested from 1077 samples, 29 people are from Eastleigh area in Nairobi, 11 from Mombasa, 5 from Wajir and one Somali national.

At the same time, the Ministry of Health has discharged 9 people bringing the total of recoveries to 182.

While addressing the press at Afya House, Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe highlighted the high rate of local transmission or community spread in Kawangware, Eastleigh and Old Town in Mombasa County.

CS Kagwe cautioned Kenyans found not following the protocols laid out to curb the spread of the virus.

“Action will be taken against those making it difficult to flatten the curve. Unless we change, we will continue recording high figures,” he said.

“I want to tell those disregarding preventive measures that they are to blame for the upward numbers. Our destiny as a people is bound to collective and individual response to the virus.”

The CS called on individual responsibility to help tame the disease.

With a looming strike by nurses that was issued Monday, CS Kagwe urged the health workers to make sacrifices during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We are aware of complaints by health workers’ union. I assure that we will deliver everything we have promised. I urge our health workers to make sacrifices. It is time to come together. Let us keep working.”

Further, he urged Kenyans to stop stigmatizing those who have contracted Covid-19 saying that no one is immune to the virus.