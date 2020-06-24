Kenya’s COVID-19 cases surpass 5000 mark as 254 test positive

Kenya’s COVID-19 cases have surpassed the 5000 mark following 254 new infections tested in the last 24 hours out of 4,859 samples tested.

The cumulative number of tests conducted so far is now 151,396 and the total case load in the country is 5,206.

Speaking during the daily COVID-19 press briefing Chief Administrative Secretary Dr Mercy Mwangangi has said all the positive cases are Kenyans, with 186 being males and 68 females.

The youngest is four years old and the oldest 92 years.

In terms of infections in counties, Nairobi has 127 cases, Mombasa 36, Migori, 29, Kajiado, 22, Kiambu 12, Busia 9, Uasin Gishu 5, Muranga 3, Machakos and Kilifi 2, cases each, Nakuru, Siaya, Taita Taveta, Garisaa, Isiolo, Kakamega, and Kisii 1 case each.

The CS noted the positive cases being reported, are as a result of local community transmission.

“The disease is now firmly circulating within our urban and rural settings. As of yesterday, 40, out of 47 counties, had reported cases of Covid-19, which amounts to 85 percent of the counties in the country,” said Dr Mercy Mwangangi.

Nairobi is leading with 2,428 cases, followed by Mombasa, with 1,304, then Busia and Kajiado, which have had many cases of cross border truck drivers follow with, 361 and 179 cases respectively.

Mombasa and Nairobi City Counties have the highest infection rate of COVID-19 at 107.9 and 55.2 per 100,000 population respectively, as compared to 10.4 per 100,000 for the whole country.

The CAS said most patients succumbing to the disease are diabetic and hypertensive noting that two more patients who were receiving treatment in Kenyatta National Hospital and Kenyatta University hospital (KNH and KU) have succumbed to the virus.

Total fatalities recorded in the country stand at 130.

41 patients have been discharged from various hospitals, bringing the tally of recoveries to 1,823.