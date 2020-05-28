Kenya’s COVID-19 cases have risen to 1618 after 147 more cases were confirmed.

Speaking during a press briefing at Kiambu County Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said out of the new cases, all are Kenyans with 87 being males and 60 females, between the ages of 1-87 years.

Today, we have recorded a high of 147 people testing positive out of the 2,831 samples tested. This now brings to 1,618 the number of people who have so far tested positive for the disease in the country. The cumulative tests conducted so far is 70, 172.” said Kagwe.

He urged that there should be no stigmatization of positive people.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



“We need to care for the sick and welcome them back into society after they turn negative,” urged CS Kagwe.

The cases are spread as follows; Nairobi (90), Mombasa (41), Kiambu (3), Busia (3), Nyeri (2), Uasin Gishu (2), Kajiado, Kilifi, Embu, Homa Bay, Muranga & Machakos have one case each.

Distribution of cases in Nairobi; Kibra (35), Langata (15), Makadara (9), Westlands (8), Embakasi Central (6), Embakasi West (5), Kasarani (4), Kamukunji (2), Dagoretti North (2), Starehe (2), Roysambu (1) and Mathare (1).

Cases in Mombasa; Jomvu (10), Mvita (10), Changamwe (6), Kisauni (5), Likoni (5), Nyali (5).

In Kiambu, we have three cases are from; Kiambu Town (1), Thika (1), Kikuyu (1).

In Busia all the three cases are from the Point of Entry.

Nyeri has two cases from Nyeri town; Uasin Gishu, (2) cases from Turbo; Kajiado, one case from Kajiado North; Embu, one case from Manyatta; Homa Bay, one case from Rangwe; Murang’a one case from Makuyu and Machakos, one case from Athi River.

Nyeri, Embu and Murang’a, are the latest Counties to record COVID-19 cases. This brings to 32 the number of Counties so far affected.

13 patients have been discharged bringing total number of recoveries to 421.

Three more succumbed to the disease, one from Kiambu County and two from Mombasa County who had underlying issues taking the tally of coronavirus deaths to 58.

” Today, we lost 3 patients to coronavirus disease, one in Thika, and two others in Mombasa. Both of them had underlying conditions. Our condolences to the families and friends of the departed. May their souls rest in eternal peace.” Added CS.

The CS also launched Menstrual Hygiene Policy and Strategy 2019-2024 to celebrate the World Menstrual Hygiene Day .

The policy he said is meant to create an enabling environment for implementation of menstrual hygiene and management interventions in Kenya and will also ensure women and girls have access to safe and hygienic products.