Kenya’s COVID-19 infections hit 28,104 after 679 test positive

The Ministry of Health has announced 679 more COVID-19 cases raising the county’s tally to 28,104.

The new cases announced by Health CAS Dr Mercy Mwangangi come from a sample size of 6590 tested in the last 24 hours.

400 out of the new cases are male while 279 are female and include 651 Kenyans and foreign nationals.

The youngest patient is 1-month-old while the oldest is 87-years-old.

The cases are distributed across the country as follows: Nairobi (349), Kiambu (69), Kajiado (35 ), Nyeri (23), Machakos(25), Garisssa(18), Mombasa(16), Kericho(14), Uasin Gishu(13), Nyandurua(13), Tharaka Nithi(11), Laikipia(9), Nakuru and Migori (8), Kisumu (7) Nandi and Busia (6), Meru (5), Murang’a, Kirinyaga, Makueni and Isiolo (4), Tana River and Tranzoia Nzoia (4)cases each.

Homabay and Embu reported (3) cases each.

Kitui, Vihiga, Narok, and Kilifi reported 2 cases each while Baringo, Samburu, Siaya, Bomet, Taita Taveta and Nyamira reported (1) case each.

The number of fatalities now stands at 456 after 18 more patients succumbed to the disease.

Dr Mwangangi said 743 patients have recovered from the diseases. 685 are from the Home Based Care Program, while 58 were discharged from various hospitals. This brings the number of recoveries to 14, 610.

She announced announced the death of a health worker at the Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI).

“Mr Kamau Mugenda was the KEMRI Director of Corporate Affairs since 2017 until he succumbed to the disease. Mugenda will be remembered for human resource development, automation of the institute processes through supplementation of ERP systems and infrastructural development.” She said.