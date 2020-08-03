Kenya’s COVID-19 infections hit 22,597 as 544 test positive 

544 people have tested positive from 2,653 samples tested in the last 24 hours bringing to 22,597 the number of positive cases in the country Health Chief Administrative Secretary Dr. Rahid Aman has said.

The cumulative tests now stand at 318,376.

Dr. Rahid Aman, speaking during the daily coronavirus press briefings at Afya House, said from the cases 499 are Kenyans while 45 are foreigners with 315 being males and 229 females.

The youngest case is a one-year-old infant, while the oldest is 84 years.

The distribution of the cases by counties is as follows; Nairobi 412, Kiambu27, Machakos17, Kajiado17, Garissa16, Uasin Gishu 14, Mombasa 9, Nakuru8, Nyeri5, Narok5, Makueni 4, Laikipia 2,Muranga 1,Kilifi 1,Busia1,Embu 1, Bungoma 1, Kisii 1, Kwale 1, Meru 1.

Nairobi 412 cases is as follows: Langata 50, Westlands 48, Dagoretti North 43,Embakasi East 37, Makadara 36, Embakasi South 35,Kasarani 25,Kamukunji & Roysambu 20 each, Embakasi West 18, Embakasi Central, Kibra, Starehe &16 cases each, Embakasi North 9,Mathare 9, Ruaraka8,Dagoretti South 6.

Kiambu 27 cases: Ruiru 8, Kiambaa 6, Kikuyu 6, Kiambu Town 4, Kabete 1, Lari 1 & Limuru 1. Machakos: all the 17 cases are in Athi River while Kajiado 17 cases: are in; Kajiado North 14 and Kajiado East 3. Garissa the 16 cases: are in Garissa town.

Uasin Gishu 14 cases: are in Turbo 5,Ainabkoi 2,Kapseret 2, Moiben 2,Soy 2, Kesses 1. Mombasa 9 cases: are in Mvita 5, Nyali 3, Kisauni 1. Nakuru 8 cases: are in Nakuru East 4, Rongai 2,Gilgil 1 Nakuru West 1.

Nyeri 5 cases: are in Nyeri South 4,Nyeri Central 1. Narok 5 cases: are all in Narok North.

Makueni 4 cases: are in Kaiti, Kilome, Makueni and Mbooni 1 case each, Laikipia 2 cases: are all in Laikipia West. Murang’a case is in Kiharu,

Kilifi case is in Kilifi North. Busia case is in Teso North. Embu case is in Manyatta, Bungoma case is in Kanduyi, Kisii case is in Kitutu Chache South, Kwale case is in Msambweni and the case in Meru is in Imenti Central.

Dr. Aman also noted that 263 more patients have recovered from the disease.176 are from Home based Care program while 87 have been discharged from various hospitals,bringing the total number of recoveries to 8,740.

13 more have succumbed to the virus bringing the total to 382.

He mourned nurse Marian Awuor Adumbo who succumbed to COVID-19 at the Kisii Teaching and Referral Hospital on Sunday evening.

Her death brings to 8 the number of healthcare workers who have so far died from the virus in the country.