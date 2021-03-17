Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity at 17pc as 1,279 test positive

Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity is now at 17percent as 1,279 new infections are recorded from 7,450 samples taken in the last 24 hours.

The total confirmed Positive cases are now 116,310 with cumulative tests so far conducted now being 1,387,440.

Speaking Wednesday, Health CS Mutahi Kagwe said from the cases 1,218 are Kenyans while 61 are foreigners with 723 being males and 556 females.

The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 96.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 608, Kiambu 117, Mombasa 84, Uasin Gishu 82, Nakuru 78, Machakos 63, Turkana 35, Kilifi 29, Kajiado 28, Busia 17, Kisumu 16, Nyeri 10, Taita Taveta 10, Makueni 10, Garissa 9, Embu 8, Meru 8, Narok 8, Siaya 7, Kakamega 7, Trans Nzoia 6, Nyandarua 5, Kisii 4, Kericho 3, Kitui 3, Laikipia 3, Nandi 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Murang’a 2, Nyamira 2, Bomet 2, Isiolo 2, Kwale 1, Lamu 1, Migori 1, Samburu 1, Bungoma 1 and Homa Bay 1.

” Given the import of the prevailing situation therefore, I urge counties to have all their ambulances on the ready for use in evacuating any severe cases requiring facility care from homebased isolation.” Said the CS

“I also urge the urgent vigilance of Community Health Volunteers in Managing all those in homebased isolation and care. We have trained a majority of the volunteers for just a time such as this.” Added the CS

Kagwe at the same time called on family members with patients to strictly follow advise from the health care workers without fail.

“I hate to say this but should the prevailing situation not improve, the ministry may be left with no alternative but to recommend the escalation of containment méasures to deal with the disease. Its therefore important that all adhere to the measures in place to stem the tide of the rising cases. This includes the strict adherence to public order and curfew measures as per the directives of His Excellency the President.” Kagwe emphasize

280 patients are said to have recovered from the disease on Wednesday. 154 from the Home Based Isolation Care and 126 from health facilities.

“The reality is we are also mourning the loss of an additional 12 patients. Its therefore important that all adhere to the measures in place to stem the tide of the rising cases. This includes the strict adherence to public order and curfew measures as per the directives of His Excellency the President.” Said Kagwe