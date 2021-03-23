Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity at 22.1pc as 1,127 test positive

1,127 people have tested positive to Covid-19 out of a sample size of 5,393 tested in the last 24 hours.

Speaking Wednesday, CAS Health Dr. Rashid Aman said the positivity rate was now at 22.1 percent.

He said from the cases 1,089 are Kenyans while 38 are foreigners with 590 being males and 537 are females.

The youngest is an eight-month-old infant while the oldest is 97.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 123,167 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,425,377.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 575, Nakuru 99, Kiambu 92, Machakos 66, Kisumu 47, Uasin Gishu 45, Nyeri 32, Mombasa 25, Kirinyaga 18, Nyandarua 14, Kitui 14, Kajiado 12, Turkana 11, Taita Taveta 10, Kericho 10, Meru 9, Kilifi 9, Kakamega 7, Trans Nzoia 7, Nandi 6, Siaya 4, Murang’a 3, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Homa Bay 2, West Pokot 2, Embu 1, Garissa 1, Laikipia 1, Kwale 1, Vihiga 1 and Busia 1.

In terms of Sub County distribution; the 575 cases in Nairobi are from Westlands (78), Kibra (71), Starehe (63), Embakasi Central (38), Dagoretti North (36), Mathare (35), Lang’ata (34), Kasarani (33), Kamukunji (26), Ruaraka (25), Makadara (24), Embakasi East (23), Roysambu (22), Dagoretti South and Embakasi West (19) cases each, Embakasi South (16) and Embakasi North (13).

In Nakuru the 99 cases are from Nakuru East (28), Naivasha (23), Nakuru West (22), Nakuru North (17), Molo (8) and Njoro (1).

In Kiambu the 92 cases are from Thika (41), Kiambu Town (12), Kiambaa and Ruiru (8) cases each, Juja (7), Kikuyu (6), Kabete and Lari (4) cases each, Limuru (2). In Machakos the 66 cases are from Machakos Town (22), Kalama (15), Athi River (14), Kathiani and Matungulu (6) cases each, Mwala (2) and Masinga (1).

In Kisumu the 47 cases are from Kisumu Central (43), Kisumu East and Kisumu West (2) cases each. In Uasin Gishu the 45 cases are from Ainabkoi (18), Turbo (12), Kapseret (7), Kesses (4), Moiben and Soy (2) cases each. In Nyeri the 32 cases are from Nyeri Central (25), Mukurweini (4), Nyeri South (2) and Tetu (1).

In Mombasa the 25 cases are from Mvita (11), Nyali (4), Jomvu and Likoni (3) cases each, Changamwe and Kisauni (2) cases each. In Kirinyaga the 18 cases are from Kirinyaga Central (10), Kirinyaga East (3), Kirinyaga South and Kirinyaga West (2) cases each, Mwea West (1).

In Nyandarua the 14 cases are from OI! Kalou (7), Ndaragwa (4), Oljoroorok (2) and Kinangop (1). In Kitui the 4 cases are from Kitui Central (8), Mwingi Central (6). In Kajiado the 12 cases are from Kajiado East and Kajiado North (6) cases each.

In Turkana, the 11 cases are all from Turkana West. In Taita Taveta all the 10 cases are from Voi. In Kericho all the 10 cases are from Ainamoi. In Meru the 9 cases are from Imenti North (4), Buuri (3) and Imenti Central (2).

In Kilifi the 9 cases are from Magarini (4), Kaloleni and Malindi (2) cases each, Kilifi North (1). In Kakamega the 7 cases are from Lurambi (4), Likuyani, Lugari and Malava (1) case each. In Trans Nzoia the 7 cases are from Kwanza and Saboti (3) cases each, Kiminini (1).

In Nandi the 6 cases are from Chesumei, Emgwen and Nandi Hills (2) cases each. In Siaya the 4 cases are from Alego usonga, Bondo, Gem and Ugunja (1) case each. In Murang’a the 3 cases are from Kandara (2) and Gatanga (1). In Elgeyo Marakwet the 2 cases are all from Keiyo North.

In Homa Bay the 2 cases are all from Homa Bay Town while in West Pokot the 2 cases are from West Pokot. The case in Embu is from Manyatta, the case in Garissa is from Garissa Town, the case in Laikipia is from Laikipia East, the case in Kwale is from Msambweni, the case in Vihiga is from Vihiga and the case in Busia is from Matayos.

210 patients have recovered from the disease, 110 are from the Home Based and Isolation Care while 100 are from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 90,586.

” Sadly, 25 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours. Out of these 3 have occurred in the last 24 hours while 22 are late death reports from facility record audits that occurred on diverse dates. This now pushes our cumulative fatalities to 2,048. Our sincere condolences to the families and friends of those who have lost their loved ones.” Said Dr Rashid

A total of 1,090 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 3,224 patients are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 135 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 34 of whom are on ventilatory support and 93 on supplemental oxygen. 8 patients are on observation.

Another 55 patients are separately on supplementary oxygen with 42 of them in the general wards and 13 in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).