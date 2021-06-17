Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate at 10.7pc, 660 new cases recorded

Kenya recorded 660 new Covid-19 cases on Thursday from a sample size of 6,176 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity to 10.7 per cent.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 177,282 from a total of 1,887,636 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 642 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners with 360 being male while 300 are female.

The youngest is a four-month-old infant while the oldest is 102 years old.

812 patients have recovered from the disease, 293 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 519 have been discharged from various hospitals countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 122,018 of whom 88,479 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 33,539 are from various health facilities.

6 one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours, while the other five are late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits.

This now brings the cumulative number of fatalities in the country to 3,434.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (1), 50-59 years (1), 60 years and above (4). Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (55), 10-19 years (23), 20- 29 (111), 30-39 years (283), 40-49 years (420), 50-59 years (703), 60 years and above (1,839).

A total of 1,059 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 4,812 patients are under the Home Based Isolation and Care program.

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 89 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 51 on supplemental oxygen. 13 patients are under observation.

Another 114 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 109 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

In terms of County distribution; Siaya 123, Kisumu 102, Nairobi 78, Busia 68, Homa Bay 49, Mombasa 39, Kilifi 19, Nyamira 18, 2 Kakamega 17, Nakuru 13, Bungoma 13, Nyandarua 12, Bomet 12, Kisii 11, Meru 11, Uasin Gishu 11, Trans Nzoia 9, Vihiga 7, Migori 6, Garissa 5, Turkana 5, Baringo 4, Embu 4, Kiambu 3, Kitui 3, Murang’a 3, Kirinyaga 2, Laikipia 2, Mandera 2, Marsabit 2, Nandi 2, Narok 1, Kwale 1, Nyeri 1, West Pokot 1 and Kajiado 1.

In terms of Sub County distribution; In Siaya the 123 cases are from Alego Usonga (70), Gem (29), Ugunja (13), Ugenya (7), Bondo and Rarieda (2) cases each.

In Kisumu, the 102 cases are from Kisumu Central (58), Seme (26), Kisumu East (8), West (7), Nyando (2), Muhoroni (1).

In Nairobi, the 78 cases are from Langata (9), Kasarani, Kibra and Starehe (7) cases each, Embakasi Central and Mathare (6) cases each, Dagoretti North, Embakasi East, South and Ruaraka (5) cases each, Embakasi North and Roysambu (4) cases each, Kamukunji and Westlands (3) cases each, Dagoretti South and Embakasi West (1) case each.

In Busia, the 68 cases are from Matayos (48), Teso North (10), South (9), Butula (1).

In Homa Bay, the 49 cases are from Homa Bay Town (32), Karachuonyo (7), Mbita and Ndhiwa (3) cases each, Rachuonyo South (2), Rangwe and Suba North (1) case each.

In Mombasa the 39 cases are from Jomvu (17), Nyali (8), Mvita 3 (6), Kisauni (5), Changamwe (3).

In Kilifi, the 19 cases are from Magarini (15), Malindi (3), Kilifi North (1).

In Nyamira the 18 cases are from Nyamira Town (7), Borabu (4), Nyamira North (3), Manga and Masaba North (2) cases each.

In Kakamega the 17 cases are from Lurambi (8), Shinyalu (3), Lugari (2), Ikolomani, Malava, Mumias East and West (1) case each.

In Nakuru, the 13 cases are from Nakuru West (5), East (3), Naivasha and Njoro (2) cases each, Molo (1).

In Bungoma the 13 cases are from Kanduyi (10), Webuye East (2) and Kimilili (1). In Nyandarua all the 12 cases are from Oljoroorok.

In Bomet the 12 cases are from Bomet Central (8), Sotik (2), Chepalungu and Konoin (1) case each.

In Kisii, the 11 cases are from South Mugirango (5), Kitutu Chache South (4), Bomachoge Chache and Bonchari (1) case each.

In Meru, the 11 cases are from Imenti North (7), Buuri (4).

In Uasin Gishu the 11 cases are from Turbo (7), Ainabkoi (3), Kesses (1).

In Trans Nzoia the 9 cases are from Kiminini (6), Saboti (2), Kwanza (1).

In Vihiga the 7 cases are from Luanda (4), Hamisi (2), Emuhaya (1).

In Migori the 6 cases are from Awendo (3), Rongo (2) and Suna East (1).

In Garissa, all the 5 cases are from Dadaab while in Turkana the 5 cases are from Turkana Central.

In Baringo, the 4 cases are from Marigat (2), Baringo Central and Mogotio (1) case 4 each.

In Embu, the 4 cases are from Manyatta (3), Mbeere North (1).

In Kiambu, all the 3 cases are from Kiambaa and in Kitui the 3 cases are from Mwingi West (2) and Kitui Rural (1) while in Murang’a all the 3 cases are from Kiharu.

The 2 cases in Kirinyaga are from Kirinyaga Central and East (1) case each, the 2 cases in Laikipia are from Laikipia East and West (1) case each, the 2 cases in Mandera are from Mandera East and South (1) case each, the 2 cases in Marsabit are from Saku while the 2 cases in Nandi are from Aldai and Chesumei (1) case each.

The case in Narok is from Transmara West, the case in Kwale is from Msambweni, the case in Nyeri is from Nyeri South, the case in West Pokot is from West Pokot and the case in Kajiado is from Kajiado North.

As of Thursday, a total of 1,164,161 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, the total first doses are 992,418 while the second doses are 171,743.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 17.3% with the majority being females at 56.4% while males are at 43.6%.

The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is less than 1% The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Health workers 48,033, aged 58 years and above 45,043, others 47,177, teachers 19,479 while security officers are at 12,011.

By Beth Nyaga