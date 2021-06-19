Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate at 11.8pc, 714 new cases recorded

Kenya recorded 714 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from a sample size of 6,039 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity to 11.8 per cent.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 178,792 from a total of 1,901,067 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 705 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners with 396 being male while 318 are female.

The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 94 years old.

285 patients have recovered from the disease, 167 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 118 have been discharged from various hospitals countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 122,631 of whom 88,904 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 33,727 are from various health facilities.

10 patients have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the months of April, May and June.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities in the country to 3,447.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (1), 40-49 years (0), 50-59 years (0), 60 years and above (8).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (55), 10-19 years (24), 20- 29 (111), 30-39 years (285), 40-49 years (420), 50-59 years (704), 60 years and above (1,848).

A total of 1,073 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 5,174 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Another 108 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 98 of them in general wards and 10 in High Dependency Units (HDU). According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 94 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 25 of whom are on ventilatory support and 50 on supplemental oxygen. 19 patients are under observation.

Another 108 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 98 of them in general wards and 10 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

In terms of County distribution; Kakamega 79, Kisii 78, Migori 76, Nairobi 74, Kisumu 72, Busia 69, Siaya 60, Mombasa 38, Homa Bay 36, Nyamira 20, Uasin Gishu 17, Bomet 14, Kericho 11, Kilifi 9, Kajiado 7, Nyeri 6, Meru 6, Elgeyo Marakwet 5, Nakuru 5, Kiambu 4, Murang’a 4, Nyandarua 4, Vihiga 4, Garissa 2, Kwale 2, Marsabit 2, Narok 2, Taita Taveta 2, Machakos 1, Makueni 1, Turkana 1, West Pokot 1, Baringo 1 and Kirinyaga 1.

In terms of Sub County distribution; In Kakamega, the 79 cases are from Lurambi (62), Likuyani (6), Ikolomani (5), Kwhisero, Malava and Shinyalu (2) cases each.

In Kisii, the 78 cases are from Kitutu Chache South (42), Nyaribari Chache (17), Bonchari (9), Bomachoge Chache (4), Bobasi (3), South Mugirango (3).

In Migori the 76 cases are from Kuria West (46), Suna East (17), Awendo (5), Nyatike (4), Uriri (1).

In Nairobi the 74 cases are from Langata (10), Starehe (9), Makadara and Westlands (8) cases each, Embakasi West (5), Dagoretti North, Kibra, Mathare and Roysambu (4) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, Embakasi East, Kamukunji and Ruaraka (3) cases each, Embakasi North and Embakasi South (1) case each.

In Kisumu the 72 cases are from Kisumu Central (3), Seme (29), Kisumu West (7), Kisumu East (3), Nyando (2), 3 Muhoroni (1). In Busia the 69 cases are from Matayos (55), Teso North (11), South (3).

In Siaya the 60 cases are from AlegoUsonga (26), Gem and Rarieda (15) cases each, Bondo and Ugenya (2) cases each.

In Mombasa the 38 cases are from Jomvu (11), Mvita (9), Kisauni (6), Likoni (5), Nyali (4), Changamwe (4).

In Homa Bay the 36 cases are from Karachuonyo (12), Homa Bay Town (9), Rangwe and Suna North (5) cases each, Rachuonyo South (3), Mbita (2).

In Nyamira the 20 cases are from Manga (12), Nyamira North (5), Masaba North (3).

In Uasin Gishu the 17 cases are from Ainabkoi and Soy (4) cases each, Kesses, Moiben and Turbo (3) cases each.

In Bomet the 14 cases are from Bomet Central (7), Sotik (4), Chepalungu (2), Bomet East (1).

In Kericho, the 11 cases are from Ainamoi (8) and Kipkelion East (3).

In Kilifi, the 9 cases are from Rabai (5), Kilifi North (2), Magaraini and Malindi (1) case each.

In Kajiado the 7 cases are from Kajiado East and Loitokitok (3) cases each, Kajiado North (1).

In Nyeri, the 6 cases are from Nyeri Central (4), Mathira East and Mukurweini (1) case each.

In Meru the 6 cases are from Imenti North (3), Imenti South (2) Buuri (1).

In Elgeyo Marakwet the 5 cases are from Keiyo North (4) and Keiyo South (1).

In Nakuru the 5 cases are from Naivasha 4 (2), Gilgil, Nakuru West and Njoro (1) case each.

The 4 cases in Kiambu are from Kabete (3), Ruiru (1), the 4 cases in Murang’a are from Kiharu, the 4 cases in Nyandarua are from Olkalou and the 4 cases in Vihiga are from Luanda (2), Emuhaya and Sabatia (1) case each.

The 2 cases in Garissa are from Garissa Town, the 2 cases in Kwale are from Kinango and Msambweni (1) case each, the 2 cases in Marsabit are from Saku, the 2 cases in Narok are from Narok North and the 2 cases in Taita Taveta are from Taveta and Voi (1) case each.

The case in Machakos is from Machakos Town, the case in Makueni is from Kaiti, the case in Turkana is from Turkana Central, the case in West Pokot is from West Pokot, the case in Baringo is from Marigat and the case in Kirinyaga is from Kirinyaga Central.

As of Saturday, a total of 1,181,588 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, the total first doses are 994,622 while the second doses are 186,966.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 18.8% with the majority being males at 56% while females are at 44% Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is now at 0.7%.

The uptake of the second dose by priority groups is as follows: Health workers 51,400, aged 58 years and above 50,902, others 49,630, teachers 21,434 while security officers are at 13,600.

By Beth Nyaga