Kenya’s covid-19 positivity rate at 32.5% as 3,746 test positive

The Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 32.5 per cent after 3,746 people tested positive Thursday, from a sample size of 11,537 tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases, 3,542 are Kenyans while 204 are foreigners. 1,987 are females and 1,759 are males. The youngest is a six-month-old child while the oldest is 104 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 274,645 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 2,966,713.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 123, Machakos 13, Mombasa 3, Kiambu 2, Kajiado 1, Kericho 1, Kitui 1, Nakuru 1, Narok 1, Taita Taveta 1, Uasin Gishu 1 and West Pokot 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (98), 10-19 years (224), 20-29 years (958), 30-39 (1,107), 40-49 (667), 50-59 (426), 60 years and above (266).

60 patients have recovered from the disease, 59 from various health facilities countrywide while one is from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Total recoveries now stand at 249,617 of whom 201,251 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 48,366 are from various health facilities countrywide.

one patient has succumbed to the disease which is a late death reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of December 2021.

This pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,356.

“A total of 554 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 11,329 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 17 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 10 of them on ventilatory support while 7 are on supplemental oxygen,” Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated.

Another 101 patients are on supplemental oxygen, 97 of them are in the general wards while four patients are in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, as of December 22nd 2021, we have recorded the highest number of vaccines administered on a single day at 205,948.

Of these, 81,292 are first doses while 124,656 are second doses and Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

A total of 9,375,917 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, 5,528,721 were partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated were 3,847,196.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 56.2%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 14.1%.