Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate at 8.2pc, 283 new cases recorded

Kenya recorded 283 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday from a sample size of 3,452 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity to 8.2 per cent.

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 179,075 from a total of 1,904,519 cumulative tests conducted since March.

Of the new cases, 272 are Kenyans while 11 are foreigners with 132 being male while 151 are female.

The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is 92 years old.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



73 patients have recovered from the disease, 61 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 12 have been discharged from various hospitals countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 122,704 of whom 88,965 are from Home Based Care and Isolation while 33,739 are from various health facilities.

9 patients have succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities in the country to 3,456.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (2), 40-49 years (0), 50-59 years (0), 60 years and above (7).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (55), 10-19 years (24), 20-29 (111), 30-39 years (287), 40-49 years (420), 50-59 years (704), 60 years and above (1,855).

A total of 1,106 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 5,488 patients are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

Another 117 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 107 of them in general wards and 10 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

According to Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, 99 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 32 of whom are on ventilatory support and 50 on supplemental oxygen. 17 patients are under observation.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 88, Kisii 33, Uasin Gishu 26, Kisumu 24, Mombasa 19, Siaya 15, Homa bay 10, Busia 10, Nandi 10, Meru 7, Kilifi 6, Kakamega 6, Nakuru 5, Narok 3, Kiambu, Kwale, Machakos, Taita Taveta and Bungoma 2 cases each, Muranga, Nyamira, Nyeri, Bomet, Lamu, Turkana, Vihiga, Elgeyo Marakwet, Isiolo, Kajiado and Kericho 1 case each

In terms of Sub County distribution; In Nairobi, the 88 cases are from Langata (39), Westlands (7), Kibra and Starehe (5) cases each, Makadara and Ruaraka (4) cases each, Embakasi East, West, Kamukunji, Kasarani and Mathare (3) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi North and South (1) case each. In Kisii, the 33 cases are from Kitutu Chache South (28), Nyaribari Chache (3), South Mugirango (2). In Uasin Gishu the 26 cases are from Kesses and Moiben (6) cases each, Kapseret (5), Soy (4), Turbo (3), Ainabkoi (2).

In Kisumu, the 24 cases are from Kisumu Central (12), West (10) and East (2). In Mombasa the 19 cases are from Mvita (9), Jomvu (6), Nyali (3), Kisauni (1). In Siaya the 15 cases are from Alego Usonga (11), Rarieda (2), Bondo and Gem (10 case each. In Homa bay the 10 cases are from Mbita (6), Homa Bay Town (3), Rangwe (10. In Busia, the 10 cases are from Matayos (8), Teso North (2).

In Nandi, the 10 cases are from Emgwen (3), Aldai, Chesumei and Mosop (2) cases each, Nandi Hills (1). In Meru, the 7 cases are from Imenti North (3), Tigania East (2), Buuri and Igembe Central (1) case each. In Kilifi, the 6 cases are from Malindi and Rabai (3) cases each. In Kakamega the 6 cases are from Butere, Ikolomani, Likuyani, Lurambi, Matungu and Shinyalu (1) case each. In Nakuru the 5 cases are from Nakuru West and Rongai (2) cases each, Naivasha (1). In Narok, the 3 cases are from Narok North (2), Transmara East (1).

The 2 cases in Kiambu are from Kabete and Ruiru (1) case each, the 2 cases in Kwale are from Kinango and Msambweni (1) case each, the 2 cases in Machakos are from Athi River and Masinga (1) case each, the 2 cases in Taita Taveta are from Voi while the 2 cases in Bungoma are from Bumula and Tongaren (1) case each.

The case in Muranga is from Muranga South, the case in Nyamira is from Manga, the case in Nyeri is from Nyeri Central, the case in Bomet is from Konoin, the case in Lamu is from Lamu West, the case in Turkana is from Turkana West, the case in Vihiga is from Vihiga, the case in Elgeyo Marakwet is from Marakwet West, the case in Isiolo is from Isiolo Town, the case in Kajiado is from Kajiado North and the case in Kericho is from Bureti.

As of Sunday, a total of 1,183,376 vaccines have so far been administered across the country.

Of these, the total first doses are 995,012 while the second doses are 188,364.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 18.9% with the majority being males at 56% while males are at 44% Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 0.72%.

The uptake of the second dose by priority groups is as follows: Health workers 51,691, aged 58 years and above 51,135, others 50,104, teachers 21,701 while security officers are at 13,733.

By Beth Nyaga