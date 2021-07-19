Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate at 8.2pc as 431 test positive

Kenya recorded 431 Covid-19 positive cases on Monday from a sample size of 5,218 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to 8.2 per cent.

According to Cabinet Secretary for Health Mutahi Kagwe, the total number of confirmed positive cases in the country now stands at 193,189 and the cumulative tests so far conducted since March last year are 2, 059, 193.

“From the cases 416 are Kenyans while 15 are foreigners. 284 are males and 134 females,” he said

Kagwe further disclosed that 8 patients have succumbed to the disease on diverse dates between the months of March and June, pushing the total number of fatalities to 3,783.

595 patients have recovered from the disease with 542 from Home-based Isolation and Care while 53 are various health facilities countrywide.

“Total Covid-19 recoveries now stand 182, 921 of whom 146,284 are from the Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 36, 637 are from various health facilities,” he stated

431 people have tested positive for the disease, from a sample size of 5,281 tested in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate is now 8.2%. pic.twitter.com/JbiWItwrlo — Ministry of Health (@MOH_Kenya) July 19, 2021

1,224 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide while 4, 358 are under Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

“134 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit(ICU), 35 of whom are on ventilatory support and 70 on supplemental oxygen. 29 patients are under observation,” he said

Currently, 284 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 262 of them in general wards and 22 in High Dependency Units(HDU).

Distribution of cases

In terms of distribution in Counties, Nairobi leads with 256 cases, Machakos 36, Kilifi 26, Nyeri 19, Nakuru 18, Kiambu 17, Mombasa 8, Kirinyaga 6, Meru, Kericho, Migori, Taita Taveta and Turkana with 4 cases each.

Siaya, Kisii, Embu recorded 3 cases each, Kajiado, Kitui, Murang’a, and Tana River 2 cases each while Kakamega, Narok, Homa Bay, Nyandarua, Garissa and Kwale recorded 1 case each.