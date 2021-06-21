Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate at 8.5pc as 218 test positive

The Ministry of Health has recorded 218 new Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 2,577 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to now 8.5%.

In a statement Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says from the cases 206 are Kenyans while 12 are foreigners with 117 being males and 101 females. The youngest is a seven-month-old baby while the oldest is 85years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 179,293 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,907,096.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 119, Siaya26, Kisii20,UasinGishu15, Homa Bay 10,Nakuru 6, Kajiado 4, Kakamega 4, Makueni2, Nyandarua2,Migori1, Mombasa 1, Nandi 1,Vihiga1,Bomet1,Kericho 1, Kiambu 1, Kisumu 1, Laikipia 1 and Machakos 1.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



In terms of Sub County distribution; In Nairobi the 119cases are from Kibra (16), Westlands (14), Dagoretti North (12), Roysambu (11), Starehe (10), Kasarani and Langata (7) cases each, Mathare (6), Embakasi West, Makadara and Ruaraka (5) cases each, Dagoretti South, Embakasi Central, EmbakasiEast and EmbakasiSouth (4) cases each, Kamukunji (3), Embakasi North (2). In Siaya the 26 cases are from Alego-Usonga (12), Gem (9), Ugunja (4), Bondo (1).

InKisiithe20cases are from KitutuChache South (14), Bobasi, NyaribariChache and South Mugirango (2) cases each. InUasinGishu the15 cases are from Moiben (4), Kapseret and Soy (3) cases each, Ainabkoi and Kesses (2) cases each, Turbo (1). InHoma Bay the 10cases are from Homa Bay Town (4), Mbita (3), Ndhiwa, Rachuonyo South and Rangwe (1) case each.

InNakuru the6 cases are from Nakuru West (3), Gilgil, Nakuru East and NakuruNorth (1) case each. In Kajiado all the 4 cases are from Kajiado North, while inKakamega all the4 cases are from Lurambi. In Makueni the 2 cases are from Kaiti and Kibwezi East (1) case each and inNyandarua the2cases are fromOlKalou.

The case inMigori is from Suna East, the case inMombasais from Nyali, the case inNandi is from Emgwen, the case inVihiga is from Emuhaya, the case inBomet is from Konoin, the case inKericho is from Kipkelion East, the case inKiambu is fromGithunguri, the case inKisumu is from Kisumu Central, the case inLaikipia is from Laikipia West and the case inMachakos is from Athi River.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (9), 10-19 years (8), 20-29 years (31), 30-39 (60) 40-49 (55) 50-59 (21) 60 years and above (34).

He said 261 patients have recovered from the disease,167 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program while 94 are from various health facilities countrywide.Total recoveries now stand at 122,965 of whom 89,132 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 33,833 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 5 patients have succumbed to the disease one of them having occurred in the last 24 hours while four are late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates in the months of April and June. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,461.

New deaths by age;0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (1), 30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (1), 50-59 years (1), 60 years and above (2).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (55), 10-19 years (24), 20-29 (112), 30-39 years (287), 40-49 years (421), 50-59 years (705), 60 years and above (1,857).

A total of 1,074 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 5,638 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program. 103 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 33of whom are on ventilatory support and 51 on supplemental oxygen. 19 patients are under observation.

Another 118 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 108 of them in general wards and 10 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

A total of 1,187,663 vaccines have so far been administered across the country as of today. Of these, total first doses are 995,570 while second doses are 192,093.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 19.3% with the majority being males at 56% while females are at 44%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is at 0.74%

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Health Workers 52,830, Aged 58 years and above 52,041 Others 51,463, Teachers 22,189 while Security Officers are at 14,020.