Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate at 9.4pc as 344 test positive

The Ministry of Health has recorded 344 new COVID-19 cases from a sample size of 3,654 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the country’s positivity rate to 9.4%.

In a statement Monday, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe says from the cases, 302 are Kenyans while 42 are foreigners with 199 being males and 145 females. The youngest is a two-month-old infant while the oldest is aged 97.

Total confirmed positive cases now stand at 175,681 while cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,870,479.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 130, Kisumu 47, Uasin Gishu 37, Siaya 19, Bungoma 10, Busia 9, Mombasa 9, Nandi 8, Kakamega 8, Trans Nzoia 8, Kilifi 8, Kisii 6, Nakuru 6, Laikipia 5, Machakos 5, Homa Bay 5, Kiambu 4, Kajiado 3, Meru 3, Kwale 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, Nyandarua 2, Nyeri 2, Taita Taveta 2, Baringo 1, Nyamira 1 and Bomet 1.

In terms of Sub County distribution; In Nairobi, the 130 cases are from Kibra (16), Starehe and Westlands (13) cases each, Embakasi East and Kasarani (9) cases each, Embakasi West (8), Langata, Makadara, Mathare and Roysambu (7) cases each, Embakasi South and Ruaraka (6) cases each, Dagoretti North, Embakasi Central and Kamukunji (5) cases each, Embakasi North (4), Dagoretti South (3) cases. In Kisumu, the 47 cases are from Kisumu Central (38), Kisumu East and Nyakach (3) cases each, Muhoroni, Nyando and Seme (1) case each.

In Uasin Gishu, the 37 cases are from Kesses (12), Kapseret and Moiben (7) cases each, Ainabkoi (5), Soy and Turbo (3) cases each. In Siaya, the 19 cases are from Alego Usonga (9), Bondo (3), Rarieda, Ugenya and Ugunja (2) cases each, Gem (1). In Bungoma, the 10 cases are from Kanduyi and Sirisia with (4) cases each, Bumula and Webuye East (1) case each. In Busia, the 9 cases are from Matayos (4), Bunyala and Teso South (2) cases each, Teso North (1) case. In Mombasa, the 9 cases are from Jomvu and Nyali (3) cases each, Kisauni (2), Mvita (1).

In Nandi, the 8 cases are from Emgwen (5), Aldai, Mosop and Tinderet (1) case each. In Kakamega, the 8 cases are from Lurambi (5), Mumias West (2) and Ikolomani (1). In Trans Nzoia, the 8 cases are from Kwanza and Saboti (3) cases each, Cherangany (2). In Kilifi, the 8 cases are from Malindi (6), Kilifi North and Magarini each with (1) case. In Kisii, all the 6 cases are from Kitutu Chache South while in Nakuru the 6 cases are from Nakuru East (3), Naivasha (2), Nakuru West (1) case.

In Laikipia, the 5 cases are from Laikipia West with (3) cases and Laikipia East (2) cases. In Machakos, the 5 cases are from Athi River (3), Kalama and Matungulu (1) case each. In Homa Bay, the 5 cases are from Karachuonyo (3), Homa Bay town (2). In Kiambu, the 4 cases are from Gatundu North, Kiambaa, Kikuyu and Thika with (1) case each. In Kajiado, the 3 cases are from Kajiado North (2) East (1). In Meru, the 3 cases are from Imenti North.

The 2 cases in Kwale are from Msambweni, the 2 cases in Elgeyo Marakwet are from Keiyo North and Marakwet West (1) case each, the 2 cases in Nyandarua are from Kinangop, the 2 cases in Nyeri are from Nyeri Central and South (1) case each and the 2 cases in Taita Taveta are from Voi. The case in Baringo is from Baringo Central, the case in Nyamira is from Manga and the case in Bomet is from Sotik.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (8), 10-19 years (14), 20-29 years (52), 30-39 (100) 40-49 (55) 50-59 (45) 60 years and above (70).

He said 151 patients have recovered from the disease, 127 from the Home Based and Isolation Care program while 24 are from various health facilities across the country.

Total recoveries now stand at 120,359 of whom 87,528 are from Home Based Care and Isolation program, while 32,831 are from various health facilities.

Sadly, 11 people have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting Facility Record Audits on diverse dates within the months of May and June. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 3,421.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (2), 40-49 years (0), 50-59 years (0), 60 years and above (9).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (55), 10-19 years (23), 20-29 (111), 30-39 years (282), 40-49 years (419), 50-59 years (702), 60 years and above (1,829).

A total of 961 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,770 patients are under Home Based Isolation and Care program. 156 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 28 of whom are on ventilatory support and 108 on supplemental oxygen. 20 patients are under observation.

Another 110 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 105 of them in general wards and 5 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

On vaccination, a total of 987,277 persons have so far received their first dose against the COVID-19 disease in the country. Of these, 298,334 are aged 58 years and above, Health workers 168,056, Teachers 154,262, Security Officers 83,766 while 282,859 persons drawn from other categories have also received their first dose.

He also noted that a total of 128,744 have received their second dose. Of these, 37,918 are Health Workers, Others 33,926, those aged above 58 years 34,269, Teachers 13,673 while 8,958 Security Officers have also received their second dose.

Meanwhile, Cuba has pledged to support Kenya enhance her capacity in the field of medical research and production of pharmaceutical products.

A meeting between Cuban president Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez and Health CS Senator Mutahi Kagwe resolved to enhance existing bilateral ties as Kenya seeks to learn from Cuba’s world class primary health care delivery model.

During the meeting, health CS presented President Kenyatta’s health agenda to the Cuban leader.