Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate drops to 4.9pc as 69 test positive

Kenya recorded 69 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday from a sample size of 1,414 tested in the last 24 hours bringing the positivity rate to 4.9%

The total number of confirmed cases in the country now stands at 248,461 from a total of 2,534,881 cumulative tests conducted since March.

From the cases all of them are Kenyans. 35 females while 34 are males.

The youngest is a 14-year-old youth while the oldest is 89 years

The distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (3), 20-29 years (5), 30-39 (14), 40-49 (11), 50-59 (13), 60 years and above (23).

Today 505 patients have recovered from the disease with 466 from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 39 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 240,235 of whom 194,278 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 45,957 are from various health facilities countrywide.

6 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the month of September 2021.

This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 5,102.

New deaths by age; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (0), 20-29 (0), 30-39 years (0), 40-49 years (1), 50-59 years (0), 60 years and above (5).

Cumulative deaths by age; 0-9 years (57), 10-19 years (38), 20- 29 (139), 30-39 years (372), 40-49 years (595), 50-59 years (961) 60 years and above (2,940).

A total of 1,209 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities countrywide, while 2,633 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

87 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 49 of whom are on ventilatory support and 38 on supplemental oxygen. No patient is under observation.

Another 387 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 368 of them in general wards and 19 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 24, Meru 12, Nakuru 4, Murang’a 3, Makueni 3, Taita Taveta 3, Kakamega 2, Mombasa 2, Kiambu 2, Nyeri 2, Uasin Gishu 2, Isiolo 2, West Pokot 1, Baringo 1, Embu 1, Turkana 1, Kajiado 1, Garissa 1, Homa Bay 1 and Machakos 1.

Vaccination

As of September 25th, 2021, a total of 3,613,357 vaccines had so far been administered across the country.

Of these, the total first doses were 2,724,742 while the second doses were 888,615.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was 32.6%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 3.3%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Others 290,064, aged 58 years and above 254,010, health workers 141,163, teachers 128,704 while security officers are at 74,674.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.

