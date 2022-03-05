Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate remains below 1pc

Kenya has in the last 24 hours reported 14 cases of positive Covid-19 cases from a sample size of 5,485.

The positivity rate is now at 0.3%. From the cases, 11 are Kenyans while 3 are foreigners.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 323,071 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,399,164.

The cases are in four counties; Nairobi 10, Nakuru 2, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia 1 case each.

Five patients have recovered from the disease, all of them from Home Based and Isolation Care. This pushes the total recoveries to 303,329 of whom 250,341 are from the HomeBased Care and Isolation program, while 52,988 are from various health facilities countrywide.

No death has been reported hence the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,640.

A total of 39 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 472 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program. 1 patient is in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and is on ventilatory support.

Another 9 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, a total of 16,865,915 vaccines have been administered across the country. Of these, 7,876,185 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,704,920. Another 1,026,035 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 258,775 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 26,905 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 21,089.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 64.1%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 28.3%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.