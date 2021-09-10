Kenya’s Covid-19 positivity rate stands at 8.1pc as 32 die

32 people have succumbed to Covid-19 pushing the death toll since March last year when the Country confirmed its first case to 4,896.

The Ministry of Health however said the deaths occurred in the months of August and September.

Kenya has so far reported 242,945 positive cases with the latest figures showing that 661 people had contracted the virus from a sample size of 8,141 tested in the last 24 hours.

“Unfortunately, 32 patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits in the months of August and September 2021. This now pushes the cumulative fatalities to 4,896. Our sincere condolences to the family and friends of those who have lost their loved ones” said health CS Mutahi Kagwe in a statement.

The positivity rate is now at 8.1pc. From the cases 640 are Kenyans while 21 are foreigners. 332 males while 329 are females. The youngest is an 11-day-old infant while the oldest is 102 years.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi leads with 209 new infections, Kiambu 80, Kitui 50, Nakuru 48, Nyandarua 27, Nyeri 26, Garissa 21, Kericho 19, Machakos 15, Baringo 12, Murang’a 12, Taita Taveta 12, Kajiado 12, Makueni 11, Tharaka Nithi 10, Meru 9, Embu 9, Turkana 9, Bungoma 8, Laikipia 8, Mombasa 7, Uasin Gishu 7, Narok 7, Busia 5, Kakamega 4, Lamu 4, Kisii 3, Tana River 3, Kisumu 3, Marsabit 3, Siaya 2, Elgeyo Marakwet 2, West Pokot 1, Homa Bay 1, Mandera 1 and Migori 1.

In the same period, 533 patients have recovered from the disease with 416 are from the Home-Based Isolation and Care program while 117 from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 230,940 of whom 187,241 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 43,699 are from various health facilities countrywide.

A total of 1,723 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 4,725 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

174 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 118 of whom are on ventilatory support and 40 on supplemental oxygen while 16 others are under observation.

Another 655 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 595 of them in general wards and 60 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Vaccine deployment plan

Meanwhile, the government has revised its vaccine deployment plan taking into consideration the availability of multiple vaccines with an aim of vaccinating 150,000 people each day before the end of September.

According to the health ministry, the new plan which has been finalized and forwarded to Counties through the Council of Governors, will be uploaded on the Ministry of Health Website for access by public and other stakeholders.

“The Revised Plan provides clear guidance to Counties in terms of expanding vaccination posts and conducting outreaches. County Health Management teams are encouraged to ensure the implementation of the guidelines for deployment of the Multiple COVID-19 vaccines are adhered to” the Ministry said in a statement while urging all Eligible Kenyans to turn up for vaccination without delay.

As of September 9th, 2021, a total of 3,031,728 vaccines have so far been administered across the country. Of these, total first doses are 2,208,468 while second doses are 823,260.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 37.3% with the majority being males at 456,864 (55%) while females are at 365,927 (45%). Proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 3.02%.

The uptake of the second dose by Priority Groups is as follows: Others 248,954, Aged 58 years and above 243,757, Health Workers 136,200, Teachers 124,864 while Security Officers are at 69,485.