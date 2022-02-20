Kenya’s Covid-19 rate at 0.5% as 27 test positive

The Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 0.5% after 27 people tested positive on Saturday from a sample size of 5,151 tested in the last 24 hours.

Of the cases, 22 are Kenyans while 5 are foreigners. 21 are males while 6 are females. The youngest is a 7-year-old while the oldest is 104 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 322,696 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,333,023.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 14, Nakuru 10, Kajiado 1, Kilifi 1 and Mombasa 1.

The distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (1), 10-19 years (4), 20-29 years (1), 30-39 (8), 40-49 (6), 50-59 (2), 60 years and above (5).

69 patients have recovered from the disease, 53 of them from the Home-Based and Isolation Care while 16 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Total recoveries now stand at 303,079 of whom 250,211 are from the Home-Based Care and Isolation program, while 52,868 are from various health facilities countrywide.

Today no death has been reported, therefore the cumulative fatalities remain at 5,635.

A total of 100 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 556 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

3 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and all of them are on ventilatory support.

Another 22 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

February 19 th 2022, a total of 16,130,662 vaccines have been administered across the country.

Of these, 7,653,579 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,344,620.

Another 891,366 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 241,097 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 12,337 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 4,596.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 63.3%. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 27.0%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.