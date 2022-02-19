Kenya’s Covid-19 rate at 0.5% as 29 test positive

The Covid-19 positivity rate now stands at 0.5% after 29 people tested positive on Saturday from a sample size of 5,547 tested in the last 24 hours.

From the cases, 20 are Kenyans while 9 are foreigners. 15 females while 14 are males. The youngest is an 18-year-old while the oldest is 84 years.

Total confirmed positive cases are now 322,669 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 3,327,872.

In terms of County distribution; Nairobi 15, Uasin Gishu 3, Busia 2, Kisumu 2, Mombasa 2, Kiambu 1, Migori 1, Muranga 1, Nandi 1 and Nyandarua 1.

Distribution of positive cases by age is as follows; 0-9 years (0), 10-19 years (1), 20-29 years (6), 30-39 (5), 40-49 (8), 50-59 (6), 60 years and above (3).

A total of 109 patients are currently admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 594 are under the Home-Based Isolation and Care program.

3 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and all of them are on ventilatory support.

Another 22 patients are on supplemental oxygen and all of them are in the general wards. No patient is in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Meanwhile, as of February 18th 2022, a total of 16,099,006 have been administered across the country.

Of these, 7,642,960 are partially vaccinated while those fully vaccinated are 7,334,529.

Another 863,850 are doses administered to those between 15 to 17 years while 240,871 are booster doses.

The total number of vaccines administered in the last 24 hours is 50,826 while the total number of people fully vaccinated in the last 24 hours is 28,505.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose was at 63.3%. Proportion of adults fully vaccinated was 26.9%.

The Government is working towards vaccinating a targeted population of 27,246,033.